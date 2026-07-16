© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gardening Talks: How to Grow Herbs

Gardening Talks: How to Grow Herbs

In this quarterly Gardening Talks class, learn more about how to grow herbs. You'll learn the difference between and herb and a spice, suitable companion plants, how to store them, and how to select the best herb for health benefits, types, and usage. This program is presented by the Yavapai County Master Gardeners. 

Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info