Gardening Talks: How to Grow Herbs
Gardening Talks: How to Grow Herbs
In this quarterly Gardening Talks class, learn more about how to grow herbs. You'll learn the difference between and herb and a spice, suitable companion plants, how to store them, and how to select the best herb for health benefits, types, and usage. This program is presented by the Yavapai County Master Gardeners.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov