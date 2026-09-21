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Gary Paul Nabhan: Water in the Desert: Building Multicultural Conservation Collaborations to Safeguard the Most Threatened Landscapes in the Binational Southwest

Gary Paul Nabhan: Water in the Desert: Building Multicultural Conservation Collaborations to Safeguard the Most Threatened Landscapes in the Binational Southwest

Gary Nabhan’s career as author, ecologist, and ethnobotanist has focused on understanding and restoring human-nature connections throughout the Southwest, from the Grand Canyon and Hopi Mesas to Quitobaquito Springs and the Sea of Cortés. The author of books that have been translated into eight languages, he is the recipient of a MacArthur Genius Award, the John Burroughs Medal in nature writing, the James Beard Medal in food writing, and many other honors and awards. He raises fruit trees, agaves, and spice crops at his home in Patagonia, Arizona.

NAU Liberal Arts Building, room 120
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NAU Sustainable Communities Program
Sustainable.Communities@nau.edu
https://in.nau.edu/program-sustainable-communities/

Artist Group Info

Gary Paul Nabhan
NAU Liberal Arts Building, room 120
artsandletters@nau.edu
nau.edu/cal/events