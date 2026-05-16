Genealogy Virtual Mentor Session
Genealogy Virtual Mentor Session
Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Please come prepared with a specific question or problem and a genealogy mentor will help guide you in your research. This is a virtual session via Zoom. Registration is required. Zoom information will be sent after registration. For tips and tricks on using Zoom, please see our guide.
Prescott Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov