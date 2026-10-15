Geology Talks: Arizona's Geothermal Future: Resources, emerging technologies, and a new wave of development

Geothermal energy is re-emerging as an important part of the western U.S. energy landscape, and Arizona may have more opportunity than many people realize. This talk will begin with a brief update on the Arizona Geological Survey, then explore the state's geothermal resources and the geologic conditions that make parts of Arizona especially favorable for geothermal exploration and development. Examples from active projects in Arizona and neighboring states will show how the field is evolving, including several new geothermal and carbon storage projects involving AZGS. The talk will place geothermal within a broader subsurface-resource context, where heat, deep saline reservoirs, and evaporite deposits may create opportunities for complementary uses such as energy storage and carbon sequestration. This can help guide responsible subsurface development while protecting critical groundwater resources. Brian Gootee is the State Geologist and Director of the Arizona Geological Survey at the University of Arizona. He has more than 35 years of professional experience, including 20 years with AZGS, where his work has included geologic mapping, basin analysis, hydrogeology, energy geology, and applied geoscience. His current research focuses on geothermal energy and other subsurface resources important to Arizona's energy future. Geology Talks are held in partnership with the Central Arizona Geology Club and are presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.