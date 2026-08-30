Geology Walk @ Red Rock State Park

Join our knowledgeable volunteers as they discuss how Sedona transformed into the landscape that we see today. This interpretive experience begins with a theater presentation followed by a short, easy to moderate walk. Please bring water and wear suitable footwear. This program is included with your park entry fee. However, group size is limited and reservations are required. Please call 928-282-6907 to reserve your spot in the program. The park is located at 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd. Sedona AZ.