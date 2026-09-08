Experience the good, the bad and the ugly of Route 66 at a very special “Get Your Butt Kicked on Route 66 Party!” presented by Koz Mraz on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Tourists from all over the world pack their bags, hop on planes, and fly thousands of miles just to cruise down two lanes of questionable asphalt dotted with abandoned motels that look like they lost a fight with a tornado? Did nobody tell them about the graffiti-covered ghost towns that scream, “You really shouldn’t be here,” or about the endless junkyards of rusted-out gas stations and vintage cars? Is that somehow considered a photo op?

It’s time to party with Moto Journalist Koz Mraz as he explores the 100th anniversary of a road that dished out overpriced burgers, souvenirs made in China and Hollywood fantasies for decades.

Every ticket includes a Free beer! Wear your good, bad or ugliest Route 66 T-shirt for prizes and get your Arizona Route 66 Passport!

“Get Your Butt Kicked on Route 66 Party!” will be featured at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

