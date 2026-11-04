'Giant — The Play' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe for the worldwide premiere of “Giant — The Play” showing Nov. 19 and 22 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

“Giant” — the 5-star critically acclaimed play starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl — comes to the big screen. Winner of 3 Olivier Awards including Best Play and a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play (John Lithgow), the production was filmed live in London’s West End ahead of its sold-out Broadway run. The stellar cast includes Aya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends … It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, “Giant” explores with dark humor the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

“The most thought-provoking play of the decade.” — The Times

“Giant — The Play” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. and at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

