Global Film Series - Pinocchio

Join us Wednesday, October 14, at 7 PM in Liberal Arts room 136 for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio, the 2019 Italian film that brings the beloved tale to life with lavish world-building and richly imagined folklore. Blending fantasy, humor, and darker fairy-tale elements, the film follows Pinocchio's journey toward self-discovery, exploring transformation, morality, and what it truly means to become human.

Film in Italian with English subtitles.

Trailer: Pinocchio - Official Italian Trailer

Part of the GELL Center Global Film Series

"Myths and Monsters"

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