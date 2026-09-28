Global Film Series - Pinocchio
Global Film Series - Pinocchio
Join us Wednesday, October 14, at 7 PM in Liberal Arts room 136 for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio, the 2019 Italian film that brings the beloved tale to life with lavish world-building and richly imagined folklore. Blending fantasy, humor, and darker fairy-tale elements, the film follows Pinocchio's journey toward self-discovery, exploring transformation, morality, and what it truly means to become human.
Film in Italian with English subtitles.
Trailer: Pinocchio - Official Italian Trailer
Part of the GELL Center Global Film Series
"Myths and Monsters"
#GlobalFilmSeries #CALisGlobal #CALisCommunity #CALisCulture #NAUGLC #NAUItalian
NAU Liberal Arts room 136
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
College of Arts and Letters
NAU Liberal Arts room 136
Liberal Arts, 705 S Beaver StFlagstaff, Arizona 86011
artsandletters@nau.edu