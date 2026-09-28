© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Global Film Series - Pinocchio

Global Film Series - Pinocchio

Join us Wednesday, October 14, at 7 PM in Liberal Arts room 136 for Matteo Garrone's Pinocchio, the 2019 Italian film that brings the beloved tale to life with lavish world-building and richly imagined folklore. Blending fantasy, humor, and darker fairy-tale elements, the film follows Pinocchio's journey toward self-discovery, exploring transformation, morality, and what it truly means to become human.

Film in Italian with English subtitles.

Trailer: Pinocchio - Official Italian Trailer

Part of the GELL Center Global Film Series
"Myths and Monsters"

#GlobalFilmSeries #CALisGlobal #CALisCommunity #CALisCulture #NAUGLC #NAUItalian

NAU Liberal Arts room 136
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

College of Arts and Letters
http://nau.edu/CAL/Events/Event-Pages/College-of-Arts-and-Letters-Film-Series/
NAU Liberal Arts room 136
Liberal Arts, 705 S Beaver St
Flagstaff, Arizona 86011
artsandletters@nau.edu