GoF West MG Car Show is at the Flagstaff Mall May 12

Automotive enthusiasts, British motoring fans and curious visitors alike can enjoy a rare look at more than 50 one-of-a-kind vintage and classic MG vehicles during the Faithful West MG Car Show hosted by the Gathering of the Faithful West and the Arizona MG Club on Tuesday, May 12. Featuring beautifully maintained models and friendly competition among collectors, the showcase transforms the mall into a gathering place for car lovers and history buffs alike. With polished chrome, timeless designs and passionate owners ready to share their stories, this free event offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and admire automotive craftsmanship from decades past.

The excitement continues in the south parking lot Wednesday, May 13, with the lively MG Car Show Funkhana Event, where participants will guide their classic cars through a series of light-hearted challenges and obstacle-style games designed to test precision, teamwork and timing. The playful competition offers plenty of entertainment for spectators while giving drivers and navigators a chance to show off both skill and humor behind the wheel.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Date and Time: On Tue, 12 May 2026 10:00 - Tue, 12 May 2026 12:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community