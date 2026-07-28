The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present “Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies 2026” showing Aug. 8 and 10 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

Come celebrate the 35th anniversary of an iconic Grateful Dead show as it makes a high-energy return to the big screen! Join Dead Heads in your neighborhood — and around the world — for the 2026 Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. This can’t-miss event features the complete June 17, 1991 concert from Giants Stadium.

The performance launches with a shocking "Eyes Of The World," finding the band in peak form from the very first notes. The setlist continues, seamlessly blending beloved classics like "Truckin’" and "Uncle John’s Band" with rarities such as "Saint Of Circumstance," "Might As Well," "New Speedway Boogie," and "China Doll." The major highlight of the night is the continuous teases of “Dark Star” edging its way in and out through the evening at six different points before finally exploding into the full song. The Dead capped off the spectacular night with The Band’s “The Weight,” a perfect song to send the crowd on its way.

Considered one of the greatest shows of the band's final decade of performing, 6/17/91 offers a unique auditory experience as one of only two shows captured on 48-track tape. Enjoy a masterful surround sound mix by Jeffrey Norman and multi-camera visuals, featuring a rare cinematic appearance by both Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick.

As a bonus, this extraordinary screening will also feature an exclusive sneak preview of the legendary “Shakedown Street” from the upcoming Merriweather 6/30/85 release, and a special introduction by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Audio archivist, David Lemieux.

Join us, won’t you?

“Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies 2026” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. and at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Monday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

