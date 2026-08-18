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Greenhouse Productions Presents: Steve Poltz

Greenhouse Productions Presents: Steve Poltz

Friday, December 4, 7:30pm

Raucous, joyous, improvisational and always strange. Stellar guitar work and songs that will have you smiling one minute and crying the next.

Even after most likely thousands of shows (but who’s counting?), he hits the stage with the same amount of energy and always makes sure to declare, “This is the greatest show of my life.”

Coconino Center for the Arts
$33.85
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/