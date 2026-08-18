Greenhouse Productions Presents: Steve Poltz
Greenhouse Productions Presents: Steve Poltz
Friday, December 4, 7:30pm
Raucous, joyous, improvisational and always strange. Stellar guitar work and songs that will have you smiling one minute and crying the next.
Even after most likely thousands of shows (but who’s counting?), he hits the stage with the same amount of energy and always makes sure to declare, “This is the greatest show of my life.”
Coconino Center for the Arts
$33.85
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300