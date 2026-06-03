'Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe for the one-day-only worldwide premiere of “Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul” on Wednesday, June 17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Directed by James Keach, “Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul” features Gregg Allman, Jackson Browne, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Don Was and more.

This soaring music documentary traces Gregg Allman’s journey from a childhood scarred by his father’s murder to the heights of Southern rock and late-life sobriety, exploring grief, addiction, love, and the racially charged American South through his transcendent music.

Tender and unsparing, featuring electrifying performances and archival recordings, the film reveals how Gregg’s unforgettable blend of rock, country and blues mirrored the music and struggles of his soul.

His restless pursuit of authenticity affirmed him not just as a rock legend, but as a lasting cultural force.

“Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, June 17 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

