Groove Oasis Concert

The Sedona Film Festival is thrilled to bring back Groove Oasis to the Mary D. Fisher Theater for a journey through rhythm, soul and sound on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4:00 pm.

Step into the world of Groove Oasis for an afternoon of original music where rhythm, melody and spirit come together. Driven by the earthly pulse of the African Drum woven with guitar, harmonica and soulful melodies, Groove Oasis creates music that crosses borders while staying rooted in something universal, the human heart. This is music meant to be felt as much as heard – uplifting, spontaneous, rhythmic and alive drawing inspiration from world music, blues, African rhythms and the open spirit of the desert.

The band draws upon the incredible talents of Vusi Shibambo on African Drums, marimba and handpan, Jim Pope on harmonica and cajon, and Keith Martini on guitar.

Baba “Vusi” Shibambo

Baba “Vusi” Shibambo is a master South African percussionist, touring performer and recording artist. He was born in South Africa, a Zulu, during Apartheid. His family, the Shibambos, were esteemed as caretakers of the village’s animal skins for clothing and more importantly, for their drums. Vusi began playing drums as a young boy and later toured internationally with South African stage productions. Just prior to coming to the United States in the early 1990’s, Shibambo and his band Azumah played for Nelson Mandela and the many South Africans celebrating his historic release from prison. Shibambo is a multi-instrumentalist playing African Djembe, dununs congas, marimbas, mbira (kalimba or finger piano) and Bushman’s bow. He is the founder of the African Music and Arts Village, a high-energy, interactive music and cultural program he brings to schools, libraries and summer camps throughout Arizona and California. In recent years, he has been a 4-time recipient of the Glendale, AZ Performing Arts Grant.

Keith Martini

Keith Martini is a Musician/Composer who has been in Sedona for over 30 years. Formally trained in classical guitar at SUNY Buffalo, he has also studied with jazz instructors Pat Martino, Tuck Andress and Stanley Jordan. Keith and Stanley also collaborated on education and music school development. He has taught guitar as a Professor at Yavapai College. Keith has performed countless gigs ranging from coffee shop solos, bars, conventions, private parties, TV appearances, rock operas, funk bands, techno, blues, heavy metal, Flamenco, free and standard jazz, Classical concertos, and improv dance. He has produced and written albums for a variety of artists always exploring new creative opportunities.

Jim Pope

Jim Pope is a professional rock vocalist and front man hailing from Mount Vernon, NY. After a lifetime of visiting family in Arizona, he relocated to Sedona. With a degree in music and business management, and nearly 2 decades of sales and managerial experience with one of the largest musical instrument retailers in the country, he has developed true, hands-on working knowledge of many musical styles, instruments and sound gear. He fell in love with the blues harmonica and later the cajon, also known as the box drum. Over time, he began singing, playing harmonica and cajon all at once! By night, Jim also worked as a studio assistant when he wasn’t gigging with various bands or hosting open mics and karaoke nights around NYC.

The vibrant energy and stage presence of these talented performers will leave you thrilled as you experience this magical space where rhythm meets the heart.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theater, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A in West Sedona.

