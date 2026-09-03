Groovin' in the Aspens Trail Run Returns to Flagstaff Sept. 13

Mountain bike racers and trail runners will gather in Flagstaff on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, for a weekend made for outdoor sports enthusiast. The 14th Annual Bear Jaw Groove MTB Race - a premier Northern Arizona mountain biking event celebrating competition, community and the incredible trail systems surrounding Flagstaff - gets underway on Saturday, while Groovin' in the Aspens takes trail runners of all abilities through some of the best the forested trails in Northern Arizona on Sunday.

This year's events, presented by Premier Sponsor Nackard Pepsi, offers something for outdoor athletes of all experience levels, from first-time racers to seasoned endurance competitors.

For Bear Jaw, participants can choose from a six-hour mountain bike relay with solo, duo and quad team options, or take on one of several distance events, including the 11-Mile Showdown, 22-Mile Sprint, 33-Mile Endurance and 44-Mile Ultimate. Categories will include analog, single speed and e-bike, as well as a free kids race.

The signature 10.5-mile loop begins with a fire road before connecting to the Arizona Trail and Rocky Moto. Riders will tackle a sustained climb through technical terrain featuring roots and rocks before reaching a fast, exhilarating 3.5-mile descent and returning to the start/finish.

Groovin' in the Aspens gives runners the opportunity to choose their own challenge. The 6K follows a relatively flat, beginner-friendly green loop through the aspens near the expo area. The 10K combines singletrack and jeep roads with approximately 682 feet of elevation gain, while the 20K features mostly singletrack with approximately 900 feet of elevation gain. The 30K and 50K courses build on the blue and black loops for a bigger endurance challenge.

Various registration options are available for each event, depending on the course and number of participants. Groovin' in the Aspens registration closes Thursday, Sept. 10, and Bear Jaw Groove registration closes on Friday, Sept. 11.

To register for either event, visit bearjawaz.com. Race day registration will also be available beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Fort Valley Trailhead.

The Bear Jaw Groove mountain bike race and Groovin' in the Aspens trail run are presented by Bear Jaw Events, a Flagstaff-based organization passionate about outdoor recreation and community engagement. Bear Jaw's mission goes beyond organizing races with a commitment to celebrating Flagstaff's unique trail systems, promoting inclusive participation across all skill levels and supporting adaptive sports. In fact, participants in both events are encouraged to make donations to High Country Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit that enriches lives through accessible outdoor activities.

Race sponsors include Nackard Pepsi, Findlay Toyota, Flutter Public Relations, Kickstand Kafe, Ride Reactive, Trail Manos, Trail Print and Teton Diplomacy.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3809709-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Sunday September 13, 2026 at 08:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Fort Valley Trailhead, 5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community