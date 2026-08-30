Guided Bird Walk @ Red Rock State Park

Bird enthusiasts join a naturalist for a guided walk appropriate for beginner and advanced birders. Most year-round birds are found in the riparian area next to Oak Creek or along the field behind the Visitor Center. The Audubon Society has designated Red Rock State Park as part of the Lower Oak Creek Important Birding Area (IBA) because of the many species that live or visit here. Please meet up with the leader on the viewing deck above the visitor center.