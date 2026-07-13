'Gun Fury' Film Screening

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Sedona Historical Society to celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy with a special screening of the 1953 Western film “Gun Fury” on Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Starring Rock Hudson and Donna Reed, “Gun Fury” follows Ben Warren (Hudson) who tracks down outlaw gang leader Frank Slayton (Philip Carey) after Slayton shot him and kidnapped his fiancée, Jennifer Ballard (Reed).

Most of the film was shot in Sedona, and the Red Rocks play their own spectacular role. This is because the movie was made in 3-D, with action and scenery popping out at viewers.

The film received mixed reviews, with the Hollywood Citizen-News calling it “a topnotch western on all counts.” Newsweek, however, wrote less enthusiastically that it “contains a power of fine Arizona scenery….and a western plot with virtually no deviation from the norm.”

Local film historians John Conway and Clancy Sage will share stories from the filming of "Gun Fury" prior to the screening.

Proceeds from this special screening benefit the Sedona Heritage Museum.

Tickets are $20 each. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org to order tickets online or for more information. Call the film festival office at 928-282-1177 to order by phone. The office and theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

