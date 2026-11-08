Handmade Holiday Market!

Thursday, December 3, 2026 from 12-7 pm

High Country Motor Lodge, 1000 W. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ.

This uniquely elevated and festive holiday market features high quality handmade, hand-painted, hand-picked, hand-thrown, and hand-sewn gifts from Northern Arizona artists.

The artists are thrilled to offer their market in the sophisticated setting of High Country Motor Lodge (HCML) with expanded hours for lunch time shopping and dining though dinner and happy hour. Bring your friends! Make an afternoon or evening of it with delicious food and drinks available for purchase in the lounge at High Country Motor Lodge. The Market is held the first Thursday after Thanksgiving.

Featured artists include:

Robin Cadigan Ceramics – handmade pottery

Darcy Falk / Tallulah Art•Head – cork & oilcloth market totes and accessories

Elena Kirschner – wildcrafted wreaths, knitware and upcycled cashmere creations

Audria Smith – fine art notecards & prints, mighty fine beaded jewelry

Annie Taylor / Annie’s Omnium – holiday bulbs & plants, artworks on paper

Mar Elise Hill / HOPit – whimsical handknit characters, unusual knitwear

Kate Watters / Wild Heart Farm – farm grown flower art and apothecary

Bonnie Westwater / Bonita’s Alpine Botanicals – boutique skincare line

Proceeds from a raffle will benefit Threaded Together, a local non-profit organization that teaches women and children to sew and builds community around sewing. Flagstaff Handmade Collective members donate all prizes.

Parking is available around High Country Motor Lodge. Due to high parking demand, we strongly encourage carpooling.

For more information, visit flagstaffhandmade.com.

