Hands on History: "Exhibit Encounters"
Hands on History: "Exhibit Encounters"
Come get hands-on with history!
Join us at Sharlot Hall Museum for the launch of Exhibit Encounters, a new educational program designed to bring history to life through interactive, hands-on activities in our exhibit spaces.
Explore stories, objects, and themes through artifacts, crafts, demonstrations, and engaging activities that encourage curiosity, creativity, and discovery. Designed for learners of all ages, Exhibit Encounters offers families, students, and museum visitors a fresh way to connect with the past.
Step inside the exhibits, roll up your sleeves, and discover how people lived, worked, created, and experienced the world around them.
Exhibit Encounters is included with General Admission and Membership.
Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sharlot Hall Museum
Artist Group Info
amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall MuseumPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org