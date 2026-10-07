Hands on History: "Exhibit Encounters Celebrate Sharlot Hall!"

Celebrate the life of our Museum founder, Sharlot Hall, at our next Exhibit Encounter event! Visitors will be able to take a deeper look into the life and career of Sharlot Hall, through her poetry, books, and fashion. Visitors will get the chance to dabble in poetry and learn more about Sharlot Hall’s accomplishments with fun crafts. This Exhibit Encounter will take place in the Lawler Center from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM in honor of Sharlot Hall’s birthday.