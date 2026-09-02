'Hanging By A Wire' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Hanging By A Wire” showing Sept. 11-16 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Hanging By A Wire” is the gripping true story of a daring cable car rescue that captivated the world.

On the morning of August 22, 2023, eight passengers — six of them schoolboys — board a makeshift cable car for what should be a routine commute to school in the mountains of northern Pakistan. Midway across a deep ravine, two of the three supporting cables snap. The gondola lurches violently and comes to rest, suspended more than 900 feet above the ground by a single damaged wire.

What follows unfolds in real time over the course of one harrowing day — a survival ordeal shaped by uncertainty, escalating danger, and the relentless pressure of being watched. The rescue plays out live on national television and social media, captured from every angle: panicked families on the ground, military helicopters battling high winds, first responders scrambling for solutions, drones circling overhead, and footage filmed from inside the cable car itself as hours pass and darkness approaches.

With no margin for error and a cable that could fail at any moment, an unlikely alliance of rescuers must improvise under intense public scrutiny — racing against an invisible clock before disaster strikes live on television.

“A true story of remarkable heroism.” — RogerEbert.com

“As captivating as if you were there.” — Playlist

“A documentary with all the urgency of a Hollywood disaster movie.” — Screen Daily

“Hanging By A Wire” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 11-16. Showtimes will be Friday and Wednesday, Sept. 11 and 16 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12:30 p.m.; and Sunday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

