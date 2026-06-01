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Happy Birthday Sharlot Hall Museum!

Happy Birthday Sharlot Hall Museum!

Join us in celebrating Sharlot Hall Museum‘s 97th birthday! We are excited to invite everyone to this special occasion, where we will reflect on the rich history and memories created at the museum over the past 97 years.

Enjoy delicious cupcakes and mingle with fellow history enthusiasts. Let’s make this celebration one to remember!

Cupcakes will be served between the hours of 11AM to 1PM and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sharlot Hall Museum
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/