Happy Birthday Sharlot Hall Museum!

Join us in celebrating Sharlot Hall Museum‘s 97th birthday! We are excited to invite everyone to this special occasion, where we will reflect on the rich history and memories created at the museum over the past 97 years.

Enjoy delicious cupcakes and mingle with fellow history enthusiasts. Let’s make this celebration one to remember!

Cupcakes will be served between the hours of 11AM to 1PM and are on a first-come, first-served basis.