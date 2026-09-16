"Enjoy a mildly-spooky stroll through our dark and twisty haunted house. This family-friendly event is for kids, teens, and fearless families. This year's theme is a Haunted Wonderland, and will be open for scares from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Costumes are encouraged!

The Haunted House for Kids is sponsored by TAG (Teen Advisory Group) and is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. "