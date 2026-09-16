Haunted House for Kids
Haunted House for Kids
"Enjoy a mildly-spooky stroll through our dark and twisty haunted house. This family-friendly event is for kids, teens, and fearless families. This year's theme is a Haunted Wonderland, and will be open for scares from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Costumes are encouraged!
The Haunted House for Kids is sponsored by TAG (Teen Advisory Group) and is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. "
Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov