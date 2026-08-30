Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2026

oin us for the Healthy Kids Running Series – Flagstaff, a fun and inclusive five-week running program for kids ages 2–14! Held at Buffalo Park, each week features age-appropriate races ranging from a 50-yard dash to a 1-mile run, giving kids of all abilities the chance to get moving, build confidence, and experience the excitement of crossing the finish line.

Whether your child is an experienced runner or trying their very first race, everyone is welcome. Come enjoy an active afternoon with the Flagstaff community while encouraging healthy habits, perseverance, and a lifelong love of movement!