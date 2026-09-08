'Heaven in Stone and Glass' Worldwide Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe for the worldwide premiere of “Heaven in Stone and Glass” showing Sept. 20, 21 and 23 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

Just beyond the doors of Europe’s Gothic cathedrals, light pours through colored glass, stone soars toward heaven, and something stirs deep within the human soul.

Millions of pilgrims and tourists visit cathedrals each year, sensing in rose windows and sacred imagery a transcendent beauty that the secular world cannot explain.

In “Heaven in Stone and Glass” experience the spirituality of the gothic cathedrals with Bishop Barron. Journey across France to explore sacred mysteries built into the crown jewels of Gothic architecture: Chartres, Notre-Dame, Reims, Amiens, and Saint-Denis.

With characteristic clarity and theological depth, Bishop Barron — bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, founder of Word on Fire, and host of the acclaimed CATHOLICISM series — reveals what sacred architecture has proclaimed for centuries: God is not distant but weaves his revelation into the very fabric of creation.

“Heaven in Stone and Glass” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 20 and 23 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

