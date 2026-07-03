Help Keep Kachina Wetlands Beautiful! Community weed pull.

It's time for the first of our two 2026 Kachina Wetlands weeding parties and we need your help!

Please join friends from Northern Arizona Audubon Society and the Kachina Village Improvement District on Saturday, July 18, 7:00 - 10:30 a.m. at Kachina Wetlands for a satisfying morning of pulling and bagging diffuse knapweed. Feel free to come for all or part of the morning.

If you can't weed, we also need volunteers to help sign people in, take photos, help find diffuse knapweed plants for our weeders to pull, tie up bags, and more.

Shovels, weeding bags, cookies, and fruit snacks will be provided! Please bring gloves and water. Wear long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, hat, sunscreen and sturdy closed-toe shoes.

For more information or to RSVP please contact Jan Busco at janicebusco@gmail.com or 928-864-7037.

