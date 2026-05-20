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Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture

Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture

We’re excited to welcome you to the Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture June 26-28 at the Museum of Northern Arizona. This vibrant gathering honoring the Native American traditions of the Colorado Plateau is a unique opportunity to connect with Indigenous artists, dancers, and cultural representatives, while shopping stunning artwork sold directly by the artists. The Heritage Festival is more than an art market—it’s an occasion to hear stories, share conversations, and deepen your understanding of the Indigenous cultures that shape the Colorado Plateau.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the festival.

Heritage Festival Schedule
Friday, June 26 Artist Arrival | Juried Art Competition | Museum Members Preview Celebration, noon-6 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 Heritage Festival Art Market, Dances, Music, Food, and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Heritage Festival Art Market, Dances, Music, Food, and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Museum of Northern Arizona
$10-20; free for children 9 and under
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/

Artist Group Info

nancy@nancywiechec.com
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
http://www.musnaz.org/