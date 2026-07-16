High Altitudes and High Stakes: An Online Conversation with Lucy Foley

Register now to take part in a live virtual conversation with acclaimed author Lucy Foley as we delve into her brand-new Miss Marple mystery, Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel. Registration Required. Information on how to access the online webinar will be emailed after registration. About the Author:Lucy Foley is a No.1 Sunday Times, Irish Times and New York Times bestselling author. More than 10 million copies of her books are in print worldwide, and several are currently being adapted for the screen. She is a Waterstones Thriller of the Month author, a three-time nominee at the British Book Awards, and The Guest List was a Reese's Book Club selection and winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Mystery Thriller. As a life-long Agatha Christie fan, Lucy has drawn immeasurable inspiration from the Queen of Crime. She was one of 12 writers to contribute to Marple, a collection of short stories featuring the beloved detective. And in Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, she was inspired to transport Miss Marple "her favorite Christie creation" to the glamorous post-war setting of the Swiss Alps, in a mystery that feels gloriously escapist yet utterly relevant to our times.This online author conversation is available thanks to support from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.