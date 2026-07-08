High Country Humane Adoptions are the Flagstaff Mall July 11

Wagging tails and hopeful eyes will fill Center Court as High Country Humane brings adoptable pets ready to meet their future families. Whether visitors are ready to adopt or simply want to meet some furry friends, the event offers a meaningful way to support local rescue efforts and make a life-changing connection.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3722480-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: On Saturday July 11, 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community