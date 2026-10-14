Highly Suspect & Yelawolf perform at Pepsi Amphitheater as part of The War Within Tour.

Rock band Highly Suspect and rapper Yelawolf are set to perform at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on October 15, 2026, as part of The War Within Tour. Highly Suspect is known for its hard-hitting alternative rock sound and hits like “Lydia” and “My Name Is Human,” while Yelawolf blends hip-hop, Southern rap and rock influences into his distinctive sound. The concert promises an energetic night of genre-crossing live music at Northern Arizona’s premier outdoor amphitheater.

Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

