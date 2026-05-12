'Holding Liat' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Holding Liat” showing May 22-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Holding Liat” has premiered to rave reviews at film festivals around the world and was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2026.

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Israeli-American Liat Atzili and her husband Aviv were at home when Hamas attacked their kibbutz. By nightfall, Liat and Aviv are captives in Gaza along with 250 other people — 12 of whom, like Liat, are American citizens.

Caught between international diplomacy and a rapidly escalating war, their family must face their own uncertainty and conflicting political perspectives in the pursuit of Liat and Aviv’s release. This agonizing process, and the ultimate fate of their loved ones, challenges how the members of the family understand themselves and their place in the conflict.

Through the intimate lens of a family’s experience, “Holding Liat” poses complex questions of identity across generations, as the family is thrust into the epicenter of a global conflict rapidly unfolding in real-time.

“One of the best movies of the year.” — Ann Hornaday, Washington Post

“Politically potent and emotionally gripping … a heartbreaking true story.” — Jordan Mintzer, The Hollywood Reporter

“Holding Liat” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 22-29. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, May 22, 23, 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, May 25 and 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

