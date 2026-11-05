Holiday Artists Market-Sedona Arts Center

Holiday Artists Market

December 4-6, 2026

Friday, December 4, 2026 | 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Opening & Celebrate Sedona)

Saturday, December 5, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, December, 6, 2026 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This festive exhibit brings together up to 40 talented artists from across the region, each offering a unique selection of work specially curated for the holiday season. Showcasing a wide variety of mediums—including painting, ceramics, jewelry, fiber art, book arts, photography, glass, woodwork, and mixed media—this annual event is a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift or a special piece to add to your own collection, the exhibit offers something for everyone, with works that range from elegant and refined to playful and whimsical. Visitors can enjoy browsing an inspiring array of locally made art while supporting regional artists and makers during this meaningful time of year. Perfect for holiday shopping or simply soaking in the season’s creative energy, the exhibit is a joyful expression of artistic talent and the beauty of giving.

The 2026 Holiday Artist Market artists are:

Helen Bussey, Laurie Cameron, Margaret Connery, Patty Delp, Nita Duechle, Kim Fox, Chas Frisco, Sharon Gilham, CJ Henderson, Kelli Klymenko, Nancy Leight, Sonja London-Hall, Brenda Man-Fletcher, Denize Katzen, Mary Sobrina Kuder, Desi Sutera, Leanne Lee, Michael McCalla, Carol Meteyer, Kris Mills, Jennifer Myhre, Michele Naylor, Victoria Norton, Mika Okano, Melinda Rasch, Joan Roberts, Julia Robles, Sheena Sovich, Maria Testa, Philip Toroian, Debra Williamson, Iris Yang, and staff members of Sedona Arts Center.