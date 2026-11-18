Holiday Pottery Market
Holiday Pottery Market
Give something unique this year - The Clay Center presents a Holiday Pottery Market with a wide range of handmade pottery and sculptures for sale from local artists. There will be something for everyone from kitchenware to wild sculptures. This is your chance to give beautiful, one-of-a-kind pottery pieces to everyone on your Holiday list. Come out to support local artists and for a bit of Holiday cheer. We hope to see you there!
Clay Center
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Clay Center