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Holiday Trivia Night

Holiday Trivia Night

Calling all trivia lovers! Come test your knowledge at this fun and friendly competition for adults 18+.

Form teams of up to six participants to compete for awesome library prizes! Solo attendees are welcome to mingle and form teams, and spectators are welcome, table space permitting. Competitors will answer general trivia questions with a winter holiday theme written by librarians.

Teams will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of 60 total participants. Doors will open at 5:45, with questions beginning at 6:10. Pizza and refreshments will be provided to all participants while supplies last. Prizes will be awarded and the event will conclude by 8 pm.

Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. 

Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info