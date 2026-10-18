Homework Help for Kids

Get FREE one-to-one homework help for your child with the library's Homework Help service for youth in grades K-8! Local high school student volunteers are available to help with homework packets, studying for tests, reading practice, math fact practice, or similar school assignments that your child brings in. Homework Help is available by appointment on Thursdays in the Youth area. Call 928.777.1537 to sign up for a 45-minute appointment, starting at 4 pm or 4:45 pm. This free service is presented in partnership with North Star Youth Partnership and its Peer Assistance & Leadership (PAL) program.