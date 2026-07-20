'Horsegirls' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Horsegirls” showing Aug. 1-6 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Horsegirls” is the story 22-year-old Margarita — a young woman with autism — who discovers the world of hobby-horsing and sets out to prove her independence to her mother — stick horse and all. She discovers a competitive hobby horse dance team — a sport in which young athletes mimic equestrian activities such as jumping and galloping by utilizing a stick horse — and throws herself into training.

Encouraged by a supportive coach, her mom and her community, Margarita gains confidence to forge her own path, excited about her next chapter.

“Horsegirls” stars Lillian Carrier, Gretchen Mol, Jerod Haynes and Tony Hale.

Anchored by fantastic performances from Carrier, Mol and Tony Hale, “Horsegirls” is a moving dramedy that sneaks up on you while also shining a spotlight on a sport that is growing in popularity outside the U.S. Writer-director Lauren Meyering has expertly crafted an autistic lead character who is allowed to be all things: lovable, stubborn, hilarious, frustrating, capable and sweet.

“Horsegirls” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Aug. 1-6. Showtimes will be Saturday and Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 4 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 2 at 7:00 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 5 at 4:00 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

