'Horseshoe' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Horseshoe” showing May 8-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Four siblings. One will. With any luck, they won’t kill each other.

All families are mad … not least the Canavans. “Horseshoe” is a dramatic comedy with a twist set in the wild West of Ireland.

When Colm, the head of the family, dies, there are few who mourn his passing, not even his four estranged adult children. But the legalities of his will must be observed and more than one Canavan sibling is harboring secrets.

As the Canavans return to the family home, the fate of the family unit, their sanity and the Canavan estate all hang in the balance.

“Horseshoe” blends razor-sharp dialogue with raw emotional depth, with a cast that delivers powerful performances, including Carolyn Bracken, Lalor Roddy, John Connors, Mary Murray, Jed Murray, Neill Fleming, Eric O’Brien and Caroline Harvey.

“Horseshoe” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 8-13. Showtimes will be Friday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, May 10 and 13 at 4:00 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, May 11 and 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

