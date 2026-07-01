Let the Hot Dog days of Summer begin!

Bring your pup or adopt one onsite from High Country Humane, and let's have a fun-filled day of games, Dog treats, the hottest of hot DoberDogs, our friends from Coconino County K9 Partners, Live Music and more as well as an exciting brand new brew release with Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit!

Join us to find out the age-old mystery... Who let the dogs out!