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Hot Dog Days of Summer

Hot Dog Days of Summer

Let the Hot Dog days of Summer begin!

Bring your pup or adopt one onsite from High Country Humane, and let's have a fun-filled day of games, Dog treats, the hottest of hot DoberDogs, our friends from Coconino County K9 Partners, Live Music and more as well as an exciting brand new brew release with Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit!

Join us to find out the age-old mystery... Who let the dogs out!

Historic Eastside Taproom
Free!
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
HistoricBrewingCompany.com

Artist Group Info

Marko: One Man Band
james@historicbrewingcompany.com
Historic Brewing Company
Historic Eastside Taproom
4366 E HUNTINGTON DR - FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
historicbrewingcompany.com