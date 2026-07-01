Hot Dog Days of Summer
Hot Dog Days of Summer
Let the Hot Dog days of Summer begin!
Bring your pup or adopt one onsite from High Country Humane, and let's have a fun-filled day of games, Dog treats, the hottest of hot DoberDogs, our friends from Coconino County K9 Partners, Live Music and more as well as an exciting brand new brew release with Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit!
Join us to find out the age-old mystery... Who let the dogs out!
Historic Eastside Taproom
Free!
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
Artist Group Info
Marko: One Man Band
james@historicbrewingcompany.com
Historic Eastside Taproom
4366 E HUNTINGTON DR - FLAGSTAFF, AZFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com