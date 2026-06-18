© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hotel Saguaro Puppet Show

Hotel Saguaro Puppet Show

Did you know the Sonoran Desert is one of the most ecologically diverse deserts in the world? It is home to many unique plants and animals, including the iconic saguaro cactus.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will join us at Willow Bend to present Hotel Saguaro, a lively puppet show featuring Sammy Saguaro, his wise grandfather, and the desert creatures that share their home. Sammy is a young cactus who isn’t sure he wants to grow up to be a saguaro. With his grandfather’s guidance, he learns just how important saguaros are to life in the desert.

This program is recommended for kindergarten through 3rd grade, as well as families and visitors. It is not designed for preschool groups.

Please note: This performance includes puppet representations of a snake and an owl.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
$10 per individual, $35 for a family of 5. Willow Bend members free.
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org

Artist Group Info

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://azpuppets.org/
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html