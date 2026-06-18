Hotel Saguaro Puppet Show

Did you know the Sonoran Desert is one of the most ecologically diverse deserts in the world? It is home to many unique plants and animals, including the iconic saguaro cactus.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will join us at Willow Bend to present Hotel Saguaro, a lively puppet show featuring Sammy Saguaro, his wise grandfather, and the desert creatures that share their home. Sammy is a young cactus who isn’t sure he wants to grow up to be a saguaro. With his grandfather’s guidance, he learns just how important saguaros are to life in the desert.

This program is recommended for kindergarten through 3rd grade, as well as families and visitors. It is not designed for preschool groups.

Please note: This performance includes puppet representations of a snake and an owl.