The city of Sedona, in partnership with Yavapai County, is hosting the 8th annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). In addition to household hazardous waste and electronics, residents will be able to drop-off medical waste and paper documents for shredding. This event is free for Sedona and Unincorporated Yavapai County residents. No commercial waste will be accepted.

To read the full list of acceptable materials, please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection, or contact the Sustainability office at Sustainability@sedonaaz.gov.