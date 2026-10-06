Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event
The city of Sedona, in partnership with Yavapai County, is hosting the 8th annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Red Rock High School (995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road). In addition to household hazardous waste and electronics, residents will be able to drop-off medical waste and paper documents for shredding. This event is free for Sedona and Unincorporated Yavapai County residents. No commercial waste will be accepted.
To read the full list of acceptable materials, please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection, or contact the Sustainability office at Sustainability@sedonaaz.gov.
Sedona Red Rock High School Parking Lot
07:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Sedona Sustainability Dept
928-203-5060
sestrada@sedonaaz.gov
Sedona Red Rock High School Parking Lot
995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd.Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-203-5060
sestrada@sedonaaz.gov