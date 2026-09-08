'How to Divorce During the War' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “How to Divorce During the War” showing Sept. 18-24 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Vilnius, 2022. High-flying executive Marija (Zygimante Elena Jakstaite) chooses the worst possible moment to inform her husband Vytas (Marius Repsys) she wants a divorce: just one day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Suddenly the couple must navigate the process of separation as it collides with a refugee and mid-life crisis. A struggling film director, Vytas is put into a tight spot by having to move in with his Russophile parents, while Marija struggles to find her footing as the war affects both her business and home life. As the reason for the divorce gradually becomes clear, the dissolution of Marija and Vytas’ marriage creates conflicts and opportunities for both of them, while also affecting their ever-observant young daughter Dovile.

Packed with surprises along with much heartache and soul searching, Andrius Blaževičius’ nuanced and timely family drama skillfully depicts the fallout of a marriage against the backdrop of extraordinary events with humor and compassion.

“A stinging satire … prepare to relate in a way that will almost assuredly be too close for comfort.” — David Fear, Rolling Stone

“Smart, dryly humorous and perfectly shot.” — Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

“A drily witty, subtly searing comedy.” — Guy Lodge, Variety

“How to Divorce During the War” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 18-24. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Sept. 18, 19 and 24 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 20 at 12:30 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

