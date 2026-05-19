'I Swear' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “I Swear” showing May 29-June 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“I Swear” is the inspiring, extraordinary life story of notable Tourette Syndrome activist, John Davidson, MBE.

Kirk Jones’ emotionally engaging, funny and compelling film charts John Davidson’s Tourette's diagnosis at the age of 14 years old. Set within 1980s Britain, the story follows him throughout his troubled teens and early adulthood, and explores this little known and entirely misunderstood condition, along with his attempts to live a ‘normal’ life against the odds.

“I Swear” is the winner of three BAFTA Film Awards, including Best Actor for Robert Aramayo. Critics are raving about the film, calling it a surefire crowd-pleaser.

“Uplifting and laugh-out-loud funny. Terrific performances.” — Time Out

“Does heartwarming justice to a remarkable life. Robert Aramayo is exceptional.” — Screen Daily

"An astonishing feel-good film.” — The Times

“Hilarious and heartwarming.” — The Telegraph

“I Swear” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre May 29-June 3. Showtimes will be Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday, May 29, June 2 and 3 at 3:30 p.m.; Saturday and Monday, May 30 and June 1 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

