In the Living Room Music Series: Abigail Earthshine Fisher

The "In the Living Room Music Series" continues its eclectic season at the Sedona International Film Festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre with an evening of profound vocal power and spiritual resonance. Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m., series creator, award-winning songwriter, Shondra Jepperson hosts Abigail Earthshine Fisher, acclaimed opera singer who has graced the world’s most iconic stages and who is also a catalyst for transformational healing.

Abigail’s musical pedigree is extraordinary. Trained as a classical singer and cellist in a family of performers, her career includes appearances with the Los Angeles Opera, Cincinnati Opera, and the Beijing Music Festival, with performances at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. She has been a muse for modern composers, premiering works like Missy Mazzoli’s Song from the Uproar and starring in the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel’s Bone.

Now based in Sedona, Abigail has bridged her classical mastery with her work as a traumainformed breathwork facilitator and shamanic sound healer. This "unplugged" session will offer a rare look at how her experience in the highest echelons of innovative art has shaped her current mission of guiding others toward "True Voice Emergence."

“Abigail is a force of nature,” says moderator Shondra Jepperson. “She’s a classical vocal powerhouse and musician in Sedona whose mission is to help others as a sound healer. This evening will be about more than just a beautiful voice and a musician; it will be about the power of self-expression and the courage to evolve as an artist.”

Executive Director Patrick Schweiss added: “The continuation of this series is partly because the audience is having a relaxed living room experience with dynamic talent that Shondra is bringing to our stage, like Abigail. Our audiences are having so much fun with the informal tone of this series, where they interact by asking questions during the concert.”

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, and new national sponsor MoonBrew. This collaborative support ensures that 100% of the ticket sales go directly to the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Sandrine Abigail Earthshine Fischer will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

