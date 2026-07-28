In the Living Room Music Series: Chris Counelis

The In the Living Room Music Series continues its summer momentum at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Aug. 10 at 7:00 p.m. This month, series creator and award-winning singer-songwriter Shondra Jepperson is joined by the masterful jazz saxophonist Chris Counelis for an unforgettable evening of musical artistry. The series is fresh, with the audience invited to ask questions during the concert.

Known for his deep roots in jazz and big band music, Chris Counelis brings a wealth of experience to the stage. After studying at the Berklee College of Music and honing his craft at the University of North Texas, Counelis has become a staple of the regional jazz scene. Audiences can look forward to a performance that highlights his technical precision and soulful improvisational style, perfectly suited for the intimate acoustics of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Since Chris’ birthday is the next day, August 11th, the concert will be turned into a birthday celebration — an extraordinary night of music capped off with delicious birthday cake for everyone.

“Bringing Chris into this space is a real treat, as he is such a fabulous musician,” says Shondra Jepperson. “Not only is he a master of his craft, but he is quite the comedian as well—everything with Chris is fun, engaging, and genuinely entertaining.”

Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival, notes the significance of these ongoing performances: “The Mary D. Fisher Theatre was built to showcase the best in artistic expression, and seeing the evolution of this series has been a highlight of our programming. Every month feels like a discovery of something entirely new and vital.”

Join us for a night where jazz, conversation, and community intersect.

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, and Sedona.Biz.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Chris Counelis will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

