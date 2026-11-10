In the Living Room Music Series: Jeanie Carroll

The popular series continues its sensational run at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Nov. 23 at 7:00 PM, welcoming extraordinary talent Jeanie Carroll for an intimate evening of music and conversation.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Jeanie is donating 25% of her ticket proceeds to Manzanita Outreach, and guests are also welcome to bring canned foods, which will also be collected for the outreach.

Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, offering a unique performance experience reminiscent of a gathering right in your own living room. Audiences are encouraged to engage with questions throughout, taking part in an incredibly entertaining dialogue where everyone gets to know this remarkable artist much better.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming evening, Shondra Jepperson notes, "Jeanie brings a lifetime of dazzling vocal artistry and infectious joy to our stage; her ability to move effortlessly from soul to Broadway leaves everyone completely spellbound."

"Keep a smile on your face and a song in your heart" is Jeanie's mantra, and she has taken this philosophy all over the world—entertaining audiences from Paris, London, and New York to Las Vegas and Sedona, where she lived for 30 years and continues to split her time. Her smooth and sultry alto voice dazzles and delights across an enormous repertoire spanning Motown, Rock n’ Roll, Jazz Standards, Blues, Broadway hits, and international favorites in French, Spanish, and Italian. From the Andrews Sisters to Aretha Franklin, her energy and passion bring audiences to their feet again and again, complemented by her exceptional voice-overs and energetic emceeing.

Commenting on the upcoming performance, Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss remarks, “It’s always wonderful to have Jeanie here at Mary Fisher. She commands the stage with passion and soulful warmth; our In the Living Room audience will thoroughly enjoy getting to know her."

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, Sedona.Biz, and Sedona Symphony.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Jeanie Carroll will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

