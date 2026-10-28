In the Living Room Music Series: Jim & Jeanne Martin

The popular In the Living Room Music series continues its sensational run at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM, welcoming extraordinary talent Jim and Jeanne Martin for an intimate evening of music and conversation.

Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, this unique performance format strips away the barrier between stage and seating, offering patrons an atmosphere reminiscent of a gathering right in your own living room. Audiences are encouraged to actively engage with questions throughout, taking part in an incredibly entertaining dialogue where everyone gets to know this remarkable duo much better.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming evening, Shondra Jepperson notes, "Having Jim and Jeanne in our space is pure magic—their vocal blend carries decades of authentic western artistry that wraps around the room like a warm embrace."

Jim & Jeanne Martin have been singing together professionally for the past 36 years and have performed for audiences in various states all across the US. Jim & Jeanne as a duo are most noted as the “6-time National Harmony Yodeling Champions” of the Western Music Association and in 2010 they were named the Harmony Duo of the Year for their beautiful blended harmonies. Jeanne is also a “Female Vocalist of the Year” award winner in the Academy of Western Artists, and in March of 2016 she was crowned Ms. Senior Arizona where she was also awarded “Best Talent”. In Sept. 2018 they were inducted into the Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame. Many locals will remember them performing nightly shows in Cottonwood.

Weighing in on the event, Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss shares, "Jim and Jeanne bring such an authentic, joyful spirit to the stage; experiencing their award-winning artistry up close is an absolute gift for our community."

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, Sedona.Biz, and Sedona Symphony.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Jim and Jeanne Martin will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

