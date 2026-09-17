In the Living Room Music Series: Lee Zimmer

The popular In the Living Room Music Series continues its sensational run at the Mary Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m., welcoming the extraordinary talents of master classical guitarist Lee Zimmer for an intimate evening of music and conversation.

Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, this unique performance format strips away the traditional barrier between stage and seating, offering patrons an inviting atmosphere reminiscent of a gathering right in your own living room. Audiences are encouraged to actively engage by asking questions throughout the evening, fostering a relaxed dialogue that often reveals surprising, behind-the-scenes stories you would never otherwise hear. Audiences will experience Zimmer's decades of mastery, featuring a rich, evocative, and passionate exploration of timeless classical guitar masterpieces.

With an impressive career spanning decades, Zimmer has served as a professor of guitar studies at universities and colleges, developed landmark youth music programs, performed at prestigious venues like the Kennedy Center, and released acclaimed solo and collaborative recordings.

Reflecting on the upcoming concert, host Shondra Jepperson states, "Having Lee Zimmer join us is an absolute treat for our community. His breathtaking command of the guitar and the immense emotional range he brings to every piece create an atmosphere that is nothing short of mesmerizing."

Weighing in on the event, Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss notes, "There is an incredible electricity in the room when an artist of Lee's caliber takes our stage. These intimate gatherings give our patrons a rare, unfiltered connection to world-class talent that cannot be replicated anywhere else."

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, and Sedona.Biz.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Lee Zimmer will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

