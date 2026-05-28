In the Living Room Music Series: Michael Kollwitz

The "In the Living Room Music Series" welcomes a truly one-of-a-kind performer to the Sedona International Film Festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On Monday, June 8th at 7:00 PM, series creator Shondra Jepperson hosts Michael Kollwitz—a Billboard-charting recording artist, award-winning composer, and master of the rare and mesmerizing Chapman Stick.

With over 30 independent releases and a career spanning decades, Michael is one of the few musicians in the world to have studied directly under Emmett Chapman, the inventor of the "Stick." Beyond his musical adeptness, Michael is a renowned keynote speaker who helps organizations tap into their inner creativity. This interactive session will blend his virtuosic live music with humor and storytelling, offering an "inside look" at how he uses the arts to solve complex problems and inspire innovation.

“Michael is a consummate professional whose talent is only matched by his fascinating life story,” says moderator and award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson. “The Chapman Stick is an instrument most people have never seen up close, and Michael plays it with such grace. I’m excited to dive into his journey from Maui to the Billboard charts and explore how he balances the world of corporate sales with the soul of a composer.”

Executive Director Patrick Schweiss added: “I’m always amazed by the unique artists Shondra discovers for this series. Bringing a Chapman Stick master like Michael to our stage offers our audience a fresh, unexpected musical experience. It’s that relaxed, ‘anything-can-happen’ living room atmosphere that makes these nights so special, especially when the audience gets to engage directly with such a gifted storyteller.”

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is supported by presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, Sedona.biz and MoonBrew. 100% of the $20 ticket sales benefit the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Michael Kollwitz will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

