In the Living Room Music Series: Patrick Ki

The "In the Living Room Music Series" continues its successful year-round run at the Sedona International Film Festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On Monday, June 22 at 7:00 PM, series creator Shondra Jepperson brings her longtime friend and colleague, Patrick Ki, to the stage for an intimate evening of tropical warmth and master musicianship.

Raised on the Windward side of O'ahu, Patrick Ki’s melodic style is a beautiful fusion of his formal jazz and classical training with the traditional sounds of Hawaiian slack key guitar. A prolific recording artist with nine solo albums and the founder of the digital label Relaxing Music World Artists, Patrick is a beloved fixture in the Sedona music scene. This "living room" session invites the audience to experience not just his technical brilliance on guitar and ukulele, but also the warm, witty humor that has made him a local favorite.

“Patrick is such a gifted artist and a good friend,” says moderator Shondra Jepperson. “We’ve worked on many of the same stages, but never together. This format allows us to step away from the traditional performance and really talk about his journey — from his roots in Hawaii to becoming a digital innovator. It’s going to feel like a true evening among friends, filled with soothing music and great stories.”

Executive Director Patrick Schweiss added: “I am so impressed with how this series evolves month after month. It has become a staple of our programming because it offers such a relaxed, personal connection between the artist and the audience. Shondra bringing a local favorite like Patrick Ki into this intimate setting is a perfect example of one reason why this series continues to be such a big hit with our community.”

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, Sedona.biz and new national sponsor MoonBrew. This collaborative support ensures that 100% of the $20 ticket sales go directly to the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Patrick Ki will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

