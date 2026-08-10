In the Living Room Music Series: Ryan Biter

The In the Living Room Music Series keeps the summer heat going at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 24 at 7:00 p.m. This month, series creator and award-winning singer-songwriter Shondra Jepperson turns the spotlight on the multi-award-winning Ryan Biter for a night of soulful storytelling and incisive songwriting.

Think of Ryan Biter as a musical powerhouse who commands the stage with the raw, emotional grit of a seasoned troubadour. Biter is an exceptional songwriter whose lyrics are as sharp as they are relatable — a rare talent who knows exactly how to capture the profound humanness of the world around us.

With a sound that is both rootsy and radio-ready, he delivers performances that are equal parts vulnerable, witty, and masterfully crafted. Having spent years refining his craft in Flagstaff and across the Verde Valley, Biter is bringing his distinctively soulful style straight to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for an unforgettable session.

What makes the In the Living Room Music Series different is its fresh approach; just as if you were in your own living room, the audience gets to ask questions of the artist during the concert.

“I am so happy to welcome Ryan Biter to our stage, as he is such a brilliant songwriter,” says Shondra Jepperson. “He has a rare ability to connect deeply with an audience through his storytelling and his incredible craft—it is going to be a truly special night.”

Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival, looks forward to the personal nature of the event: “What makes this series so special is how intimate it feels, and having Ryan Biter here is a perfect example. He’s an incredible storyteller, and giving our audience the chance to really get to know the man behind the music, rather than just hearing him perform, is going to make for a deeply rewarding evening.”

Join us for a night where rootsy soul, conversation, and community intersect.

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, and Sedona.Biz.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Ryan Biter will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

