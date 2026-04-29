In the Living Room Music Series: Sandrine Erdely-Sayo

The In the Living Room Music Series offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step into the world of an international icon. On Monday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m., series creator Shondra Jepperson sits down with Sandrine Erdely-Sayo — an International Steinway Artist — for an intimate evening of conversation, insight, and unparalleled musicianship.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre stage will remain set with two majestic Steinway pianos, serving as the backdrop for a deep dive into the life of a woman who has graced the world’s most famous concert halls. While audiences will have just seen her perform during the festival on May 1, 2 and 3, this Monday night event moves away from the formal recital to offer an "inside look" into Sandrine’s personal and professional journey.

“Welcoming an artist of Sandrine’s caliber to the 'Living Room' is truly extraordinary,” says moderator Shondra Jepperson. “Most people only see the master at work from a distance. To have her right here, sharing her life story and her creative philosophy while those two beautiful Steinways are still on stage, is a rare gift. It’s the ultimate ‘Inside the Artist’s Studio’ moment.”

For Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, this evening is a bridge between the grand scale of an international festival and the personal connection of a small room. The audience will have the unique opportunity to ask questions and engage with the woman behind the music, discovering the dedication, passion, and history that fuels a Steinway Artist.

Executive Director Patrick Schweiss added, “I am thrilled to have Sandrine in this music series as it will be an intimate encore to the Piano on the Rocks festival. The audience will love this!”

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, and new national sponsor MoonBrew. This collaborative support ensures that 100% of the ticket sales go directly to the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Sandrine Erdely-Sayo will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

